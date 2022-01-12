Shoe Zone (SHOE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) is set to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHOE stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.37) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.97). The stock had a trading volume of 730,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. Shoe Zone has a 12 month low of GBX 49 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.97).

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.