Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDIUF. increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

HDIUF opened at $34.04 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

