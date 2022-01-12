Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a 1,015.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,015.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $69.73.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

