adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADDYY. Bank of America cut adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02. adidas has a 1-year low of $137.64 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at $514,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

