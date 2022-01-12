Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Cascades alerts:

OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $10.87 on Monday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.