Comparing Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Marpai and Greenbrook TMS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marpai
|N/A
|N/A
|-$3.87 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Greenbrook TMS
|$43.13 million
|1.76
|-$29.66 million
|($1.86)
|-2.30
Profitability
This table compares Marpai and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marpai
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Greenbrook TMS
|-55.87%
|-278.24%
|-39.51%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marpai and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marpai
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Greenbrook TMS
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $18.85, suggesting a potential upside of 341.45%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Marpai.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
23.6% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Marpai Company Profile
Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
