$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) will announce sales of $12.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.84 million to $15.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $46.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $49.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.25 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $41.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRPH. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

