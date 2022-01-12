Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Shares of WH stock opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

