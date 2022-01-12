Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $20.19. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Engagesmart shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 4,831 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESMT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,040,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

