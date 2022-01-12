Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from €38.00 to €40.00. The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 124404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

