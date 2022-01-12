Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $164.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue, given strength across all brands and accelerated e-commerce growth. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and the transformation of retail fleet by investing in new and remodeled stores are expected to drive growth. Earnings and revenues in the last-reported quarter grew 30% and 16% year over year, respectively, given strength across all brands along with 67% accelerated e-commerce growth. Its upbeat expectation on solid macro trends is also encouraging. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have been trending upward, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospect. However, the company expects heightened supply chain disruptions in the future.”

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.96.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $111.50 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.