Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $24,820,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

