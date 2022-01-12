Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.