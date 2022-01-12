Revlon (NYSE:REV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $10.90 on Friday. Revlon has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $584.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

