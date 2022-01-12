FY2021 Earnings Estimate for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Issued By Barrington Research

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KAR. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $16.59 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,659.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,709,000 after purchasing an additional 243,930 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

