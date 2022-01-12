Brokers Set Expectations for Rocky Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rocky Brands in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.02.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

RCKY stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.70. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

