Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -253.22 and a beta of 0.89.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 163.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

