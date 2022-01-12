FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Unilever in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.89.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $53.95 on Monday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $5,140,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

