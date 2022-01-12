Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$28,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 251,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,433,438.40.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

