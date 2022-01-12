Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSM opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $669.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,692,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

