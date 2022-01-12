Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Cut to C$102.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.30.

Docebo stock opened at C$68.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$47.22 and a 52 week high of C$117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$86.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.25.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

