Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.13.

TSE:AFN opened at C$33.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$623.08 million and a PE ratio of 53.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.19.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

