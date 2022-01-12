National Bank Financial Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$62.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.13.

IGM opened at C$47.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.43 and a 12-month high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

