Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$14.50

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

PSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$12.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.24. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.35.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

