Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Hold

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFIN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

