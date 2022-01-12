Truist Securities Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $502.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.59.
BIIB opened at $241.52 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $291.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
