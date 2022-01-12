Truist Securities Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $502.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.59.

BIIB opened at $241.52 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $291.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

