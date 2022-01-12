Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

