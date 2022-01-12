Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FXCOU) Quiet Period Set To End on January 19th

Financial Strategies Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FXCOU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Financial Strategies Acquisition had issued 8,700,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

