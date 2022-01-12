FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Piper Sandler

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.66. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CME. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

CME Group stock opened at $223.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

