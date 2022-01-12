BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BGC Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

