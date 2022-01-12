American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Equity Investment Life traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 14961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

AEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.