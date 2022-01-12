T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $175.00. The stock traded as low as $106.25 and last traded at $106.43, with a volume of 47858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.74.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.