Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.46. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 259,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,762.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

