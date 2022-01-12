Twin Vee PowerCats Co’s (NASDAQ:VEEE) Lock-Up Period To End on January 17th

Twin Vee PowerCats’ (NASDAQ:VEEE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 17th. Twin Vee PowerCats had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of Twin Vee PowerCats’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Twin Vee PowerCats stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Twin Vee PowerCats as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

