Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.98. 375,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,623,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. cut their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tilray by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.