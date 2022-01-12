StoneBridge Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 12th (NASDAQ:APACU)

StoneBridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:APACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. StoneBridge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APACU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APACU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $504,000.

