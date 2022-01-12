Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Down 16.8% After Insider Selling

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price fell 16.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.49. 53,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,568,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Specifically, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,536 shares of company stock worth $2,065,762. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

