NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 290. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NatWest Group traded as high as GBX 248.70 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 247.60 ($3.36), with a volume of 1901028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($3.35).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.26) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291.25 ($3.95).

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($171,422.15).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04.

NatWest Group Company Profile (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

