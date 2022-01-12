Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of AY opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

