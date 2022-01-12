Vita Coco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,605 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the average daily volume of 260 put options.

In related news, Director Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Vita Coco stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

