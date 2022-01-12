Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STORE Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,338,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.