FY2021 Earnings Forecast for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issued By Colliers Securities

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.