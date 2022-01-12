Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after purchasing an additional 500,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

