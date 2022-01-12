Insider Buying: NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Acquires 1,289 Shares of Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.27) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,688.81).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 8,000 ($108.59) on Wednesday. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,044 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,967.35. The company has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NXT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($119.45) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.88) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($130.31) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.20).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

