BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOKF opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

