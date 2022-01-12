ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $34.96 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

