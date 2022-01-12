Morgan Stanley (MS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.