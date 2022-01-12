thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.05% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.52 ($15.36).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €10.59 ($12.03) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.71 and a 200-day moving average of €9.10. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

