International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 170 by Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.91 ($2.93).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 163.34 ($2.22) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.02. The company has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

