Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Get Xperi alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.80 on Friday. Xperi has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xperi (XPER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.